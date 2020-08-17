After clearance from the Supreme Court, NTA has released the JEE Main 2020 admit card on its official website. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Earlier in the day, the Court had rejected a plea for the postponement of the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both of which are scheduled to be conducted in the month of September. The JEE Main is scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to September 6 and NEET 2020 is scheduled for September 13.

Here are the direct links to download the JEE Main admit card:

JEE Main is conducted for admissions to Engineering Colleges which are centrally affiliated including IIT and NIT. To get admission in IIT, candidates have to be placed in the top 250,000 rank in JEE Main after which they will have to appear for JEE Advanced entrance exam.

JEE Main exam is generally conducted twice in a year, once in January and once in April. The April exam had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The exam was then scheduled for July and then was postponed again and will be held in September.