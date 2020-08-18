Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the result for the 2020 UG CET examination on Thursday, August 20. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result in two day on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

The information of the result date was issued by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan C N who said that that the KCET result will be declared on August 20.

📢

ಇದೇ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 20 ರಂದು #KCET ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಎಲ್ಲಾ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಶುಭಹಾರೈಕೆಗಳು. #KCET results will be announced on August 20. My best wishes to all the students. — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) August 17, 2020

The exam was conducted from July 30 to August 1 this year after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UG CET 2020 examination is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate professional courses offered by colleges in Karnataka.

The counselling schedule is expected to be released soon after the declaration of the result. Students should keep checking the official website regularly for latest updates.

How to check KCET 2020 results: