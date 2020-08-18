KCET 2020 result to be declared on August 20
Karnataka Examination Authority had conducted the UG CET 2020 examination from July 30 to August 1.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the result for the 2020 UG CET examination on Thursday, August 20. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result in two day on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
The information of the result date was issued by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan C N who said that that the KCET result will be declared on August 20.
The exam was conducted from July 30 to August 1 this year after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UG CET 2020 examination is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate professional courses offered by colleges in Karnataka.
The counselling schedule is expected to be released soon after the declaration of the result. Students should keep checking the official website regularly for latest updates.
How to check KCET 2020 results:
- Visit the KEA official website.
- Click on the link to check the result on the home page which will be activated once the result is declared.
- Enter the roll number and other information and submit.
- The result will be displayed.