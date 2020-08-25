DGE, Kerala, has released the revised schedule for the 2020 Kerala HSCAP admission process for higher secondary schools. Now, the trial allotment result will be released on September 5 on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The trial allotment was initially scheduled to be released on August 24; however, due to the extension of the application deadline until August 25, the whole schedule had to be changed.

The first allotment result now will be released on September 14. The main allotment process will end on October 6 after which the Supplementary allotment will be done from October 9 to October 31.

Here is the direct link to access the 2020 Kerala HSCAP revised schedule.

Last week it was informed that many students and parents have had issues with conducting the registration process, especially with regard to OTP process. Thus, the application deadline had to be extended which led to the delay in the allotment schedule.

This time the counselling process for Plus One or Class 11 admission is being conducted online for various schools and institutions in the state of Kerala. This is a single-window admission process.

The application process began on July 29 and the last day to apply to participate initially was August 14 which has been extended now.

Students and parents are requested to keep checking the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in, for latest updates and revised admission schedule.