Under Unlock 4.0, schools have an option to reopen from September 23 and Health Ministry on September 8 issued standard operating procedures for school reopening. According to the SOPs, the schools will reopen only for classes 9th to 12th and for guidance purpose. Attendance for students should not be compulsory, reports Indianexpress.com.

The senior class students can come to the school for guidance purpose and attendance should not be essential and students should have written consent from parents/guardian. The SOP also says all work areas including laboratories, common areas, frequently touched areas should be sanitised with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution.

Everyone should wear masks and the teacher-student interaction must be organised in a staggered manner, reports Indian Express. Stress has been laid in the SOP that all students will not report to the school together. Thermal screening and sanitisers should be available at all entry points.

The report also says that schools should not orgarnise morning assembly, sport, or any events or activities that could lead to crowding in the school. Students should not share their stationery and other items with each other.

Schools have remained closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools and other educational institutions are encouraged to conduct learning through online modes or other technology-assistant platforms.