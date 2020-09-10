National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the ICAR 2020 AIEEA PG and SRF/JRF admit card today, September 10. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the PG or SRF/JRF ICAR exam can download the admit card on the official website, icar.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the ICAR PG and P.hD entrance exam on September 23. ICAR UG exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to September 22 and admit card for the same has already been released..

The ICAR exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in June but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The exam is now going to be conducted from September 16 to September 23.

ICAR exam is conducted for admissions to various UG, PG & Ph.D agricultural courses. ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

How to download ICAR PG/P.hD exam admit card: