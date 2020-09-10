MAHACET will be conducting the MHT CET 2020 examination from October 1 to October 20, reports Times of India. More details regarding the examination and release of the admit card will be released on the official website, mahacet.org. All candidates are suggested to keep visiting the official website for further details.

The TOI report says that more than 5.3 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination. For the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group, around 2.8 lakh students have registered and for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group 2.5 lakh students have registered.

The MHT CET exam is conducted for admissions to various engineering and pharmacy courses offered at various institutions in the state of Maharashtra. The exam for the PCB group will be conducted October 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 whereas the exam for PCM group will be conducted on October 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, and 20, adds the report.

The report also said that the centralised admission process for the MCA and MBA courses will begin in the second week of October after the declaration of the final year degree examination result.