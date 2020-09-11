JEE Main 2020 result is expected to be declared today, September 11. The NTA has not revealed any official result date for the exam. However, JEE Advanced website and multiple outlets have said that the tentative result date for the JEE Main 2020 exam is September 11.

Once the JEE Main 2020 result is declared, candidates can access them on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Advanced 2020 registration process is scheduled to begin from tomorrow. September 12. The top 250,000 JEE Main 2020 rank holders are eligible to register for the JEE Advanced exam which is conducted for admissions to the IIT institutions across the country. The JEE Advanced exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 27.

JEE Main April exam was conducted from September 1 to September 6. The exam was scheduled to be conducted in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. Around 8.5 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam.

How to check JEE Main 2020 result: