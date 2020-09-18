Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the SOs-Stenos (Grade B-Grade-I) LDCE, 2016 onwards notification. The notification was scheduled to release on September 16. The new notification date will be announced soon on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The notice released on the website says, “The SOs/Stenos (Grade ‘B’/Grade-I) LDCE, 2016 onwards scheduled to be notified on 16th September, 2020, has been deferred.” The chances of postponement of the preliminary exam scheduled to be conducted for the recruitment on December 12 is also very high.

The exam is conducted to fill stenographer vacancies at various central government departments. The selection process will involve a written test for 500 marks on General Studies/General Knowledge, Procedures and Practices in Govt of India, Noting and Drafting. There will be shorthand test as part of the first round.

Interested candidates are requested to keep checking the official UPSC website for latest updates on the recruitment exam.