SAMS Odisha has released the first selection merit list for admissions to Class XI or Higher Secondary School (Plus 2) today, September 18, at around 11.00 am. Students who have registered to participate in the admissions process can check the first selection merit list on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.

Based on the first selection list, the students can seek admission and the last day fulfil the process is September 21. On September 21 itself, the website will update the data on students who have taken admission in the First Selection and second selection merit list will be declared on October 3, 2020.

The Odisha HSS admission first merit list and selection list can be accessed in this direct link. The cut-off marks can be accessed in this link.

Around 3.8 lakh students have registered and paid the fees to appear for the admission process for the 2020-21 academic year from the state. A total number of 2028 Higher Secondary Schools will conduct admissions via the centralised process. The cut-off marks for individual institutions will also be revealed along with the result.

How to check SAMS Odisha HSS first merit list: