National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the process of releasing the admit card for the UGC NET 2020 examination from today, September 19. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 24 to November 5, 2020.

Admit card for exams scheduled on September 24 and 25 has been issued on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The admit card for the remaining exams will be issued in a phased manner on the website.

Here is the direct link to download the UGC NET 2020 admit card.

Here is the direct link to check the UGC NET schedule.

The exam has been postponed multiple times this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. After multiple postponements, the exams were scheduled for September 16 to September 25. These exams were postponed again and now the detailed schedule for the whole exam has been released.

UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various institutions. The exam is conducted for various subjects and the top 6% of scorers get the NET certification.

The exam is generally conducted twice in a year, once in June and once in December. There is no upper age limit to appear for the exam; however, candidates who are seeking for JRF should be below 28 years old.