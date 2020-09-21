Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, is scheduled to issue the JEE Advanced 2020 admit card today, September 21. Based on the information available on its brochure, the admit card is expected to be issued today on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

After multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the JEE Advanced exam will finally be conducted on September 27. According to reports, a total number of around 160,000 candidates have registered to appear for the exam which is the lowest number in the past 3 years.

The exam is conducted for admissions to various IITs spread across the country. Candidates who have been placed in the top 250,000 rank in the JEE Main January/April-September 2020 exams are eligible to appear for this exam.

The JEE Main April-September result was declared on September 11 and the registration process for the JEE Advanced was conducted from September 12 to September 17 and now the admit card will be released.

All the candidates should carefully check the admit card for details regarding the exam venue, time, and other details including COVID-19 related precautions one must take. All the candidates must carry a printout of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.