Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link for candidates to check their application status for NTPC 2019 recruitment drive today, September 21. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment drive can check their application status at rrbonlinereg.co.in.

The application process for the recruitment drive which had around 1.4 lakh vacancies was conducted in February 2019 and the exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in June 2019. However, due to the huge number of applicants, the process has been delayed significantly.

On September 7, the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had shared that the exams for the recruitment drive and others will be conducted from December 15. The exams for Isolated and Ministerial Category and Level 1 Category will also be conducted around that time. The detailed schedule will be announced very soon.

Here is the direct link to check the RRB NTPC 2019 application status.

Candidates should click on the relevant region and enter the details to check the application status.

The NTPC recruitment includes positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master. A total number of 35,227 vacancies will be filled through this drive.

The Ministerial and Isolated Category vacancies include 24 different kinds of positions such as Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants, Staff and Welfare Inspectors, Finger Print Examiner, Publicity Inspector, Photographer, Lab Assistant, Chemist, Metallurgist among others.

The Level 1 Paramedical recruitment is for 1,937 vacancies and includes position of Staff Nurse (1,109 positions) followed by Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III (289 positions), and Pharmacist Grade III (277 positions). The remaining vacancies are divided into 13 different positions,