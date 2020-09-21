Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has issued the JEE Advanced 2020 admit card today, September 21, at around 11.00 am. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the JEE Advanced exam can download the admit card from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The exam is conducted for admissions to various IITs spread across the country. Candidates who have been placed in the top 250,000 rank in the JEE Main January/April-September 2020 exams are eligible to appear for this exam.

Here is the direct link to download the JEE Advanced 2020 admit card.

After multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the JEE Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on September 27. Around 160,000 candidates have registered to appear for the exam which is the lowest number in the past 3 years.

The JEE Main April-September result was declared on September 11 and the registration process for the JEE Advanced was conducted from September 12 to September 17 and now the admit card will be released.

All the candidates should carefully check the admit card for details regarding the exam venue, time, and other details including COVID-19 related precautions one must take. All the candidates must carry a printout of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

How to download JEE Advanced 2020 admit card: