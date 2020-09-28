Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will begin the application process for the 66th Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam notification from today, September 28. All interested candidates can begin applying for the exam once the link is activated on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The 66th edition of CCE will be conducted to fill 562 vacancies of which 169 vacancies are reserved for women. The notification for the exam was released on September 17. The application process will end on October 20. The preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on December 27.

The vacancies are divided into 14 positions. Interested candidates must be at least 20 to 22 years old depending on the position with the maximum age for general men candidates being 37, general women candidates 40, and reserved candidates 42 years. The candidates must have finished their graduation to be eligible to apply.

The selection process will involve a preliminary exam for 150 marks MCQ questions. Candidates who clear the prelims can appear for the Mains where they would have select a subject out of a total number of 37 subjects. The successful candidates will appear for an interview round.

Here is the direct link to access the BPSC 66th CCE notification.

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification carefully for qualifications, eligibility, reservation policy, vacancy breakdown, exam pattern, exam syllabus, selection and application process before proceeding with the application.