IIT Delhi conducted the JEE Advanced 2020 exam successful yesterday, September 27, and the question papers of Paper I and II are available on the website now. The provisional answer keys is scheduled to be released tomorrow, September 29.

The question paper and the answer keys, once released, will be available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the answer keys, candidate’s response sheet will also be released for reference.

Here are the direct links to download the JEE Advanced 2020 question papers:

Paper 1 : Physics, Chemistry, Maths



Paper 2 : Physics, Chemistry, Maths

Based on the feedback received for the JEE Advanced answer keys, final answer keys will prepared and the papers will be evaluated based on this. The JEE Advanced result is expected to be declared on October 5 after which the JOSAA counselling process will begin.

After multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the JEE Advanced was conducted on September 27. Around 160,000 candidates have registered to appear for the exam which is the lowest number in the past 3 years.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various IITs spread across the country. Candidates who have secured the top 250,000 rankings in the JEE Main are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.