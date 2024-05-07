Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the results of the Class 10 board exams 2024 today, May 7. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result online at the official website hpbose.org .

The HPBOSE Class 10 exams were conducted across the state from March 2 to 21, 2024. This year, more than 90000 students appeared for the Class 10 exams in the State. “This year a total of 92 students are there in top 10 list out of which 72 are girls. The overall pass percentage this year is 74.61%,” reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to check HPBOSE result 2024

Visit official website hpbose.org Go to the ‘ Results ’ section and click on Class 10 result link Enter roll number and click on Search The HPBOSE result will appear on screen Download mark sheet and take a printout.

Direct link to download HPBOSE Class 10 results 2024.