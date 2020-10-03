Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the June 2020 Term-End Examination (TEE) result for a few exams. The exam result for various courses along with the grade card can be accessed on the official website, ignou.ac.in.

The university said, “Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon.’ Students should keep checking the official website for latest updates regarding the exam.

Here are the direct links for IGNOU TEE result and grade card:

Term End

Grade Card

The TEE exam is generally conducted in the months of June and December. However, the June 2020 exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam is being conducted from September 17 to October 16.