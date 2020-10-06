West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) will begin the third round registration process and choice filling for WBJEE 2020 e-counselling from today, October 6. The registration, application, uploading the documents, choice filling and counselling fees payment can be done from today for the third round on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The last day to upload all the documents for the third round is October 13 and choice filling and locking must be completed before October 16. The third round allotment result will be declared on October 19, 2020 on the website.

Documents required for WBJEE 2020 counselling registration:

All candidates should upload a birth certificate or 10th marksheet for verification of date of birth.

All candidates should upload 10th and 12th marksheet.

Domicile certificate for WB domiciled candidates.

Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates.

PwD certificate for PwD candidates.

Income certificate for TFW candidates.

Here is the direct link to access the WBJEE 2020 Counselling website.

The first round registration process was done from August 12 to August 28 and the 1st allotment result was declared on August 31. The second round of allotment result was declared on September 24 and admission based on this round was done until September 29.

This year the WBJEE counselling process will be conducted for three rounds and will go on until October 28.

WBJEE 2020 result was declared on August 7. WBJEE is conducted for admissions for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutions in the state of West Bengal