Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the 10th class supplementary examination result on October 6. All the students can check the supplementary exam result on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The 12th supplementary exam result was declared on October 1 and now the 10th result has also been declared.

Here are the direct links for RBSE 10th supplementary exam result.

The 10th class board exam result was declared on July 28. The students had scored a pass percentage of 80.63%, which is a minor improvement of less than 1 percentage point compared to 2019. The girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 81.41% and boys managed 78.99%.

How to check RBSE Class 10th Supplementary result:

1. Go to RBSE official website: www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the link to check the 10th supplementary result.

3. Enter the required details.

4. Submit and view your result.