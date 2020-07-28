Rajasthan BSER 10th result to be declared today at 4 pm at rajresults.nic.in: LIVE UPDATE
The announcement of the result declaration date was made by the education minister on Monday.
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will be declaring the 2020 10th board examination today, July 28, at around 4.00 pm. The result, once declared, can be accessed on the official website, rajresults.nic.in.
In 2019, the result for RBSE 10th class was declared on June 3 and students had scored a pass percentage of 79.85%. Due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the exam schedule and evaluation process, the results have been delayed this year.
The RBSE 10th exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of March; however, two subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exams for these subjects were held on June 29 and June 30.
How to check RBSE 10th result:
- Visit the RBSE official results website.
- Click on the link to access the 10th result, once activated.
- Enter the roll number and other details.
- The result will be displayed.
Live updates
3.34 pm: This is how to check the result once it is declared:
How to check RBSE 10th result:
- Visit the RBSE official results website.
- Click on the link to access the 10th result, once activated.
- Enter the roll number and other details.
- The result will be displayed.
2.51 pm: The education minister of the state Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted on Monday and said that the result will be declared today.
2.49 pm: Two subjects that were postponed due to the pandemic were conducted on June 29 and June 30.
2.48 pm: This year the results were delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown because of which some of the exams had to be postponed.
2.47 pm: In 2019, RBSE had declared the 10th class result on June 3 and students had scored a pass percentage of 79.85%.
2.42 pm: Once the result is declared, it can be accessed on the official website, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
2.31 pm: RBSE will be declaring the Rajasthan 10th examination result today at around 4.00 pm.