3.34 pm: This is how to check the result once it is declared:

How to check RBSE 10th result:

  1. Visit the RBSE official results website.
  2. Click on the link to access the 10th result, once activated.
  3. Enter the roll number and other details.
  4. The result will be displayed.

2.51 pm: The education minister of the state Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted on Monday and said that the result will be declared today.

2.49 pm: Two subjects that were postponed due to the pandemic were conducted on June 29 and June 30.

2.48 pm: This year the results were delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown because of which some of the exams had to be postponed.

2.47 pm: In 2019, RBSE had declared the 10th class result on June 3 and students had scored a pass percentage of 79.85%.

2.42 pm: Once the result is declared, it can be accessed on the official website, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2.31 pm: RBSE will be declaring the Rajasthan 10th examination result today at around 4.00 pm.