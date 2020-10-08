Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the 2021 10th and 12th class board examination timetable on October 6, 2020. All the students who are currently in these classes can check the timetable on the official BSEB Twitter account.

Both the exams will be conducted in the month of February 2021. The 12th class will be conducted from February 2 to February 13 and the 10th class exam will be conducted from February 17 to February 24. The exams will have two shifts each day.

इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2021 का परीक्षा कार्यक्रम। pic.twitter.com/GAC4ziUcxE — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 7, 2020 BSEB 12th timetable 2021

वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा, 2021 का परीक्षा कार्यक्रम। pic.twitter.com/hrDYw7ovEJ — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 7, 2020 BSEB 10th timetable 2021

The exams will be of 3-hour duration and an additional 15 minutes cool-off time will be provided for students to analyse and plan on how to write answers. Students are not supposed to write anything during these 15 minutes. The practical exams for class 12th will be conducted from January 9 to January 18.