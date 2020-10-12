Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) will be releasing the first round of mock allotment result today, October 12. The mock allotment result will be released at around 10.00 am on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

The mock allotment is based on the choices filled by the students until October 11. The students can make changes in their choices based on the allotment on or before October 15. A second round of mock allotment will be released on October 14 and the registration process for the JOSAA counselling will end on October 15 (5.00 pm).

JoSAA counselling process is for candidates who have cleared the JEE Advanced exam for admissions to various IITs, NITs, CFITs, IIITs among other prominent institutions. The first allotment result will be declared on October 17.

Here is the direct link to start the JoSAA 2020 registration process.

Here is the direct link to check the JoSAA 2020 counselling schedule.

This year there are some changes in the JoSAA admission process including six rounds of allotment instead of the usual seven to make up for the lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The candidates who are allocated seats can fulfil the formalities online this year. Until last year, candidates had to fulfill the process by showing up to the institute. JoSAA-2020 Registration process is mandatory for any qualified candidate interested in joining any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA-2020).