Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University or AKTU is expected to declare the UPSEE 2020 results for the various undergraduate course today, October 15. All the candidates who had appeared for the UPSEE 2020 exam can check the result on the official website, upsee.nic.in.

UPSEE 2020 exam was conducted on September 20 after a long delay due to the COVID-19. The answer keys was released on September 21 and the objections against the answer keys could be raised on or before September 25, 5.00 pm.

UPSEE is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The authority to conduct the exam lies with Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

How to check UPSEE 2020 result: