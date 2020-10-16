National Testing Agency (NTA) will be declaring declare the NEET UG 2020 results today, October 16, at around 4.00 pm. Before that, the agency is expected to release the final answer keys for the NEET UG exam on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

The result was expected to be issued on October 12. However, NTA decided to conduct exams for candidates who missed the exam due to the COVID-19 related reasons on October 14 and now the result for both the exams will be issued today.

The final answer keys are generally released a few hours before the result. This year the agency conducted the exam on September 13 and again on October 14 for candidates who could not appear for the first phase due to the COVID-19 infection. The provisional answer keys for the October 14 exam was not released.

Once the NEET UG result is declared, MCC counselling details for all-India quota and state-wise counselling schedule will be released. NEET UG exam is conducted for admissions to various medical and dental undergraduate courses across the country including the AIIMS and JIPMER.

This year the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 3 but was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdoown. The first phase of the exam was finally conducted on September 13.

How to check NEET UG 2020 result: