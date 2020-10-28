Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) will be declaring the 10th and 12th supplementary examination result today, according to Times of India. The result, once declared, can be accessed on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

The report says that the 10th supplementary examination result will be coming out at 11.00, whereas the 12th result will be declared at around 2.00 pm. Both the exams were conducted in the month of September and now the result will be coming out.

The report also says that around 10,000 students had appeared for the supplementary exam from class 10th and around 50,000 from class 12th. The students should use their registration number to access the supplementary exam results.

The 10th board exam result for the year 2020 was declared on August 10. This year the 10th exam could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All students who had registered to appear were declared as passed. The supplementary exam was for students who could not register for the main board exam.

TN DGE declared the 12th result on July 16. Students scored a pass percentage of 92.3%. Girls had performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 94.8%. Boys secured a pass percentage of 89.41%