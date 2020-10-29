Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the link for candidates who are scheduled to appear for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHS) 2018 Skill Test round to change their exam centre. The change of exam centre can be done on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The facility to change the exam centre is being given due to the COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by it. The link to change the exam centre will remain active until November 1. The Skill Test round of the CHSL 2018 is scheduled to be conducted from November 26.

The official notification regarding the same says, “Candidates are required to login through their ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password’ on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in). The option for change of examination centre will be available in the Candidates’ Dashboard under the Tab ‘Latest Notifications’ from 29-10-2020.”

All the candidates who had cleared the Tier II round of the CHSL 2018 exam are eligible to appear for the skill test round. The Tier II result was declared on February 26, 2020. A total number of 37 candidates cleared the Tier II exam for DEO (other than CA&G) positions, 1741 candidates for DEO in CA&G, and 30,822 for PA, SA, JSA and LDC categories.