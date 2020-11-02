Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will stop the process of registration today, November 2, for the first round of counselling for the all-India quota for candidates who have cleared the NEET 2020 examination. All the candidates who want to participate in the MCC counselling process should register before 3.00 pm today and on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The registration, payment, and choice filling process is underway and will end at 3.00 pm, though payment can be done until 7.00 pm. The choice locking process will begin soon after the registration process ends and must be done before 7.00 pm.

The MCC will take two days to process the seat allotment and the first allotment result will be declared on November 5. The candidates must report to the respective institution from November 6 until November 12, 2020.

Here is the direct link to begin the MCC Counselling registration process.

This year the counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The final round will be a mop-up round. The remaining seats’ counselling will be done by respective states and candidates are requested to keep an eye on the state counselling website for updates regarding the same.

Here is the direct link to access the new NEET 2020 MCC counselling schedule.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.