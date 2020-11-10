The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the score card for the LLB Course of Delhi University Entrance Test-2020 (DUET 2020). The test was conducted by the NTA for admission to different courses in the University of Delhi from September 6-11 this year in three shifts per day across 24 cities in the country.

Here is the direct link to LLB Course scorecard

To access the scorecard, candidates need to log in with their form number and date of birth. The procedure to view and download the Score Card is given at Annexure-A.

The NTA conducts DU LLB Entrance Exam for admissions to three-year LLB courses offered at Campus Law Centre, Law Centre-I and Law Centre-II of Delhi University. The national-level entrance exam is conducted in online mode i.e. computer-based test in more than a dozen cities.