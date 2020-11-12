TSCHE has released the TS EAMCET 2020 final phase allotment result today, November 12. The allotment result can be accessed by all the candidates on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

All the students who are eligible to take admissions based on the allotment must pay their tuition fees and self-report at the allotted colleges online on or before November 17.

Here is the direct link to access the TS EAMCET final phase allotment result.

TSCHE had released a modified schedule for the final phase of TS EAMCET counselling process in November first week. The process of exercising one’s options began on November 30 and was to end on November 2. However, the deadline was extended until November 9. The freezing of options could also be done until November 9.

For the seats which remain vacant, a spot admission process will be conducted. The details of the spot admission round of counselling will be released on November 14, 2020.

The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana. This year the exam had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 situation.

The result for the TS EAMCET was declared on October 6. Around 75% of candidates had cleared the exam and Sai Teja bagged the first position followed by Yeshwant Sai and Venkata Krishna in the second and third positions, respectively,