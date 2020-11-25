The Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) first year exam has been rescheduled for December 9. It was initially slated to be held on December 4.

Taking to Twitter, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday announced that the exam will comprise of Paper 1 and Paper 2 and will be held from 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm, respectively.

The date for downloading the admit cards will be announced soon. You can visit the official website, educationbihar.gov.in, for further information.

While Paper 1 will be based on Understanding Language and Early Language Development, Paper 2 will focus on Gender and Inclusive Perspectives in Education.