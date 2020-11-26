The Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) December 2020 application process will conclude on Friday, November 27. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the December 2020 version of KTET but have not applied yet can apply at the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will not be allowed to download their submitted forms after November 28.

KTET December 2020 exam will be conducted on December 28 and 29. The admit cards for the examination will be made available online on the official website on December 19.

KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with Kerala board. The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.

How to apply for KTET December 2020 exam:

Visit the KTET official website. Click on the link against the ‘New Registration’. If already registered, click on ‘Candidate Login’. If a new candidate, click on the ‘New Registration’ link and fulfill the registration process before proceeding with logging in. After logging in, fulfill the application process and submit. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducts the KTET exam twice in a year, once in May-June and once in November-December. The result for the November-December KTET is generally released in January.