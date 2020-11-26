Visvesvaraya Technological University or VTU has declared the B.Arch course August-September 2020 results for all the semesters on November 25.

All the candidates from all the regions can check the result on the official website, results.vtu.ac.in. The exams were conducted in the months of August and September.

Here is the direct link to check the VTU B.Arch results.

The result for the B.Arch CBCS and non-CBCS courses were declared November 25 at around 6.00 pm on the official website. The link for revaluation and re-totalling will be activated soon for students to apply.

How to check VTU B.Arch results

1. Visit the VTU result page.

2. Click on the link to access the relevant result.

3. Enter the required details and submit.

4. The result will be displayed.