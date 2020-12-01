Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 81 posts of Junior Engineers (Civil) and four posts of Junior Engineers (Mechanical/Electrical) in the state Water Supply and Sanitation Department.

Interested candidates can only apply by filling the online application form available on the PPSC website – ppsc.gov.in. The last day to apply for the vacancy is December 18 while online payment of application fees must be done by December 28.

The Commission will hold a competitive written exam for recruitment to these posts tentatively in January 2021, details of which can be seen in the ‘General information’ for the candidates available on the website. The selection for these posts will be finalised on the basis of written examination only and no interview shall be conducted, the PPSC has said.

In its notification, the Commission has asked candidates to possess requisite qualifications before or by December 31 and refer to the guidelines available on the PPSC website particularly Para-12 before filling up the application form.

Age:

Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as of January 1, 2020. The upper age limit may be relaxed up to 42/45/47 years on select categories defined in the general information brochure.

Essential qualifications:

A candidate for Junior Engineers (Civil) must have a Diploma in Civil Engineering or its equivalent/higher qualification from a recognized University or institution.

A candidate for Junior Engineers (Mechanical/Electrical) must have a Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering or it’s equivalent/higher qualification from a recognized University or institution.

How to apply: