Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for submission of the registration form for Classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021 of private candidates to December 9. Besides this, the board has also allowed candidates who have already submitted the forms to apply for changes till December 14 on its official website cbse.nic.in.

In its latest notification, the board said that the decision was taken in the wake of several requests from students to extend the last date.

Here is the direct link to the CBSE notification

“Looking into the requests made by the candidates as one time measure, the link for submission/correction in the private candidate’s data and filling of private candidates examination form is being opened,” the notification read.

Last week, the board had announced that the 2021 board examination for classes 10 and 12 would be held in the “written mode” and not “online mode” amid tight COVID-19 protocols. However, the board is yet to take a decision on when the exams will be conducted.

Besides this, the board also said that it will require to explore alternatives to practical exams for students who may not be able to appear in school for the same.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is scheduled to hold a meeting with teachers, parents and students on December 10 on the upcoming board and competitive exams.

According to The Times of India, the syllabus for the present batch has been reduced by almost 30% in the wake of the pandemic. For practicals, however, there has been no change.