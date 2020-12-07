All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the list of candidates selected for DM/MCh and MD Hospital Administration admission 2021, on its official website aiimsexams.org.

Besides the merit list, AIIMS also published the waiting lists of candidates, for admission to the institute’s various campuses at Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh and different departments of AIIMS New Delhi.

All selected candidates are required to send a scanned copy of the consent form, which was also released along with the results, to aiims.reg.sracad@gmail.com by December 19.

“Failure to submit a scanned copy will lead to forfeiture of the allotted seat and render you ineligible for further seat allocation, if seats are vacant,” authorities said.

“Waiting List in each superspeciality has been prepared according to the merit of all candidates who have qualified Stage-I and appeared for the Departmental Assessment (Stage-II). The candidates who were called for the Departmental Assessment but were absent are therefore not included in this list. In some specialties there is no waiting list due to non-availability of the candidates,” it added.

The list of prepared on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) held on November 20 and the Departmental, Clinical, Practical or Lab-based Assessment (for those who cleared CBT) on December 2 and 4.