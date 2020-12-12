RGUKT CET Result 2020 was declared by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technology (RGUKT)-AP on its official website rgukt.in on Saturday. Candidates will require their hall ticket number and will need to enter the code image displayed in order to get access to the results.

RGUKT CET 2020 was held on December 5.

How to check RGUKT CET Result 2020

Visit the official website rgukt.in Click on the RGUKT CET Result 2020 on the top right corner Enter the credentials and check the results



Students who cleared the exam will be eligible for admission into 6 years of integrated B.Tech program (2 years PUC + 4-year B.Tech).