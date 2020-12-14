The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has released the Manipal Entrance Test (MET 2021) online application form. Aspirants can apply for the examination at MAHE’s official websitemanipal.edu.

Manipal Entrance Test is conducted for admission into the engineering programmes offered by the institute. The exam is conducted as a computer-based test for a duration of three hours. The application fee for all the courses is Rs 600 and the entrance exam fee for selected courses is Rs 1,400.

Steps to fill MET application form 2021

Registration: Candidates have to visit the MET 2021 official website and click on ‘Apply Now’. Provide all basic details and submit.

Verify email/OTP: You will either receive an email or OTP on your number. Click on the link attached in the mail or enter the OTP to complete the registration process.

Filling the application form: Candidates will have to login using the credentials and fill out the MET 2021 application form.

Uploading of documents: Candidates will have to attach the soft copies of the relevant documents along with the application form.

Payment of application fee: Pay the MET application fee in online mode only.

Candidates can learn more about the programs offered and the application process for 2020 as a reference under the ‘Study’ section of the MAHE website.