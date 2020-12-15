Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Insurance Medical Officer recruitment exam card admit card on its official website opsc.gov.in. The Computer Based Test (CBT) is slated to be held on December 20.

Candidates will require their registered user name/mobile number/email id and password to download the hall ticket.

Candidates can familiarise themselves for appearing for the same through the Mock Test link which has been provided in the same website.

Here is the direct link to download OPSC Insurance Medical Officer recruitment exam admit card

Here is the direct link to the notification for OPSC Insurance Medical Officer & Specialist recruitment

The Commission is hiring for 92 posts of Insurance Medical Officer & Specialist in (Group A) (Junior Branch) of Odisha Employees State Insurance Medical Services Cadre under Labour & ESI Department in the scale of pay of Rs 56,100/- in Level-12, Cell 1 of the pay matrix as per ORSP Rules, 2017.

Here is the direct link to OPSC Insurance Medical Officer recruitment exam mock test