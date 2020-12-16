Madhya Pradesh Department of Medical Education (DME) on Wednesday will issue the second allotment result for the MP NEET UG 2020 Counselling. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the MP NEET UG Counselling process can check the allotment result on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

All the allotted candidates can report to their college and pay the admission fees from tomorrow, December 17, till 5 pm on December 20. One can also opt out of upgradation through the candidate’s login after admission during the same period.

The state’s NEET UG Counselling is conducted for admissions to various institutions offering MBBS and BDS degree in the state. The counselling is conducted based on the NEET UG result. The counselling process this year began on November 1 and will consist of three allotment rounds including one mop-up round.

Here is the direct link to access the MP NEET UG Counselling revised schedule

The NEET UG 2020 examination was conducted on September 23 and the result for the exam was released on October 17. The top positions in the merit list were grabbed by Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Delhi with 720 marks each.

A total number 771,500 candidates or 56.44% of candidates who had appeared for the exam cleared it and are now eligible to participate in the counselling process.