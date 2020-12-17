Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Thursday issued a NEET-UG 2020 mop-up round schedule for medical seat allotment on its official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The entry pass for the round was released on Wednesday.

According to the notification released, the seat allotment process will take place in three stages from December 18 to 22. Stage I will be held for Jammu and Kashmir migrants and NRI, OCI, PIO wards on December 18. Stage II will include physically-disabled students and those belonging to the minority category and will be held on December 19.

Stage III to VI will be held from December 19 to 22 for all category students.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed Karnataka NEET-UG Counselling mop up round schedule

The mop-up round for allotment of Dental seats will be conducted on December 23 and 24, the schedule for which will be released in due course.

Candidates will require to carry all the original documents and demand draft without fail.

The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses and other medical undergraduate degree offered in the state of Karnataka. The round 2 counselling schedule will be released in the near future on the official website.

The counselling is done based on the NEET UG 2020 exam which was conducted on September 23 and the result for which was released on October 17. Students and candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding the NEET UG Counselling.