Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Wednesday will declare the UG-CET 2020 second extended round allotment results on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in at 11 am.

Candidates are allowed to pay their fees and download the admission order today and tomorrow (Wednesday). Likewise, they may report to their choice of college from today. The last date for reporting at the allotted college is before 5.30 pm on December 26

“No choice will be given to second extended round seat allotted candidates after the announcement of seat allotment in second extended round. If any candidate fails to report to the college after allotment of seats in the Second Extended Round, legal action will be initiated against such candidate in accordance with the law,” an official notification released last week said.

Karnataka CET examination is conducted for admissions into professional courses in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture among others offered by various institutions in the state of Karnataka.

In the second extended round, candidates were allowed to enter fresh options or modify them while seeking admission to colleges. Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, Horticulture, Veterinary, B-Pharm, Naturopathy and Yoga, etc seats which were available were offered in this round.

The second allotment results were declared last week. Candidates who had cleared the supplementary exam 2020 were also eligible to apply for the second round.

The exam was conducted from July 30 to August 1 this year after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.