Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday declared the SSC and HSC 2020 supplementary exam results at 1 pm. The results were declared on the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

The supplementary exams were held in November.

The supplementary exam is conducted for students who could not clear the board exam in either one or two subjects. Maharashtra board had declared the 10th board exam result on July 29. The students had scored a pass percentage of 95.3%. The pass percentage among girls was 96.91% and among boys was 93.90%.

The board exam result for the 12th class was declared on July 16. The pass percentage for 12th class was 90.66%. The Science stream students scored a pass percentage of 96.93%, Arts 82.63%, Commerce 91.27%, and Vocational stream 86.07%.

How to check Maharashtra SSC 2020 supplementary results

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in Click on ‘SSC Examination Result November 2020’ Check your results



How to check Maharashtra HSC 2020 supplementary results