Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the list of candidates who have qualified for an interview in the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Recruitment Exam, 2019. Candidates can check the interview list on the homepage of the UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in.

In total, 799 candidates have qualified for Group 1-Executive interview, four for Group-2 Agriculture, eight for Group-3 Horticulture and 17 for Group-7 FSO.

“The Result of those female candidates who are from out of U.P. shall be subject to final order and Judgement of Hon’ble High Court in special Appeal No. 475 of 2019,” UPPSC said.

The UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Recruitment Exam, 2019 was held from September 22 to 26 this year which saw the participation of 4,783 candidates.