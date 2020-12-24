India Post has declared the result for the 2020 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Rajasthan circle. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results on the India Post website appost.in.

This year, a total of 3,237 candidates have cleared the exam. The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 3263 vacancies of GDS for Rajasthan Circle. The job profiles include Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

The results of 25 posts have been withheld “as per competent authority orders”.

Steps to download Rajasthan GDS 2020 result:

Visit the India Post recruitment website appost.in Under the ‘Results’ section on the homepage, click on ‘Rajasthan (3262 Posts)’ Rajasthan GDS results 2020 in a PDF format will get automatically downloaded Check your result through your name or registration number Take a print out for future reference.

Earlier this week, India Post had declared the result for the 2020 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Assam Circle.

A total of 915 candidates had cleared the exam. The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 919 vacancies of GDS for Assam Circle. The results of four posts have been withheld “as per competent authority orders”.