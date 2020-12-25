State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the 2020 Junior Associate or Clerk main examination result. All the candidates who had appeared for the Clerk recruitment main exam can check their result on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The Main exam was conducted on October 31 and November 7.

Besides the provisional list of candidates selected, the bank also released the marksheet on the website. Candidates will require to enter their roll number of registration number and date of birth to download the marksheet.

The preliminary results for the same was announced October 21. It was conducted in the months of February and March 2020. The results were delayed due to the COVID-19 situation and the lockdown.

The recruitment drive for 2020 SBI Clerk is being conducted to fill 8,000 vacancies of which 7,870 are Regular Recruitment and 130 for Special Recruitment for Chandigarh (Kashmir/Leh & Kargil Valley) and North Eastern circle.

How to check SBI JE preliminary exam result:

Visit the SBI Career page. Under ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)’, click on the link to check the main exam result

A new page will open. Enter all the required details and submit. The result will be displayed.

Here is the direct link to download SBI Clerk Mains exam result 2020 scorecard