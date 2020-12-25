Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has temporarily cancelled the Viva-Voce round for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) of Police (Taluk, AR and TSP) - 2019. The fresh dates shall be intimated to the candidates accordingly on the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

“As per the direction of Hon’ble Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the Viva-Voce is temporarily cancelled. The further dates of Viva-Voce will be intimated later,” a notification on the website read.

The date, timing and venue of the Viva-Voce were mentioned on the admit card which was released on December 6. The board had also earlier released the list of candidates enrolment wise and roster wise on its website.

The Viva-Voce comprises of 10 marks both under the open and departmental quota.

The number of candidates called for this round is in the ratio 1:2 of the vacancy.

According to the notification released in March 2019, the board is hiring candidates for the posts of SI (Taluk, Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police) with pay scale of Rs 36,900-1,16,600. A total of 969 vacancies are available for the posts.

Candidates can check the full notification here for more details

The 2019 SI recruitment drive is being conducted for 969 positions for Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Special Police Subordinate Service. The preliminary exam was conducted in the second week of January and the result was declared on March 17.