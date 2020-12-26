JKSSB Panchayat Accounts Assistant exam results have been declared by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results/scorecard on the official website jkssb.nic.in.

Besides this, the final answer key has also been released on the website.

The JKSSB Panchayat Accounts Assistant exam was held on November 10. As many as 1,889 vacancies are available for the 2020 recruitment programme.

According to Jagran Josh, as many as 1,64,055 candidates had appeared for the OMR based exam.

The candidates who have qualified in the exam will now be appointed for or District Cadre Posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj under provisions of Jammu & Kashmir’s SO.

How to check JKSSB Panchayat Accounts Assistant exam 2020 results