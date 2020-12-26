Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) 2018 final results on its official website apsc.nic.in.

The final merit list was prepared on the basis of the preliminary and main exam results and interview round. The process was held for 261 vacancies in the ACS and Allied Services.

The preliminary exam was held in December 2018.

The interview was held in October-November.

“The candidates will be allotted cadre strictly on the basis of merit cum preferences opted by candidates in their applications for the Main Examination. The Commission shall not recommend a candidate for a post which he/she has not opted for in his/ her preference,” APSC was quoted as saying by NDTV.

How to check Assam APSC combined competitive exam 2018 final results

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on ‘Final results of CCE-2018’ under Latest Updates Check your roll number



Here is the direct link to check Assam APSC combined competitive exam 2018 final results