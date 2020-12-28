Madhyamik exams for Class 10 students will begin from June 1 with strict adherence to Coronavirus protocols, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced. The exams will continue till June 10.

Class 12 board exams for 2021 are slated to begin from June 15.

Only one paper will be held per day from 11.45 am to 3 pm (the first 15 minutes for reading the question paper only) during the Madhyamik exams, according to the schedule released on the board’s official website wbbse.org.

While most of the dates have been released by the board, those for physical education and social service and work education will be declared later.

Examination in shorthand and type writing will be held only in Kolkata and Siliguri, an official notification read.

MADHYAMIK EXAM 2020 SCHEDULE DAY DATE SUBJECT TUESDAY JUNE 1 FIRST LANGUAGES WEDNESDAY JUNE 2 SECOND LANGUAGES THURSDAY JUNE 3 GEOGRAPHY SATURDAY JUNE 5 HISTORY MONDAY JUNE 7 MATHEMATICS TUESDAY JUNE 8 LIFE SCIENCE WEDNESDAY JUNE 9 PHYSICAL SCIENCE THURSDAY JUNE 10 OPTIONAL ELECTIVE SUBJECTS

“We have uploaded the details of the schedule for the 2021 Madhyamik (secondary) exams on our website. The examinations will be held with strict adherence to COVID protocols,” state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education had already announced the dates for the class 12 exams but authorities have been asked not to hold any test on June 30 on the occasion of ‘Hul Diwas’, Chatterjee added.

Here is the direct link to West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2021 schedule