Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced that it will conduct the second phase of the Stage-1 Computer Based Test (CBT-1) from January 16 to 30 for approximately 27 lakh candidates.

In a notice on Saturday, RRB said the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates for candidates scheduled in this phase will be made available on all regional RRB websites on or before January 6.

Candidates will be able to download their e-call letter/admit card from the respective RRB regional websites four days ahead of the exam.

“Necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the second phase to their e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online application. The remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases,” the official RRB notice said.

The Board also advised candidates to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. “Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources,” the notice further said.

Here’s the RRB NTPC 2nd Phase exam schedule notice.

A total of 1.26 crore candidates have applied for the exam and the remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases. The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

The RRB NTPC exam will be held in multiple phases till March, out of which the first phase is being held from December 28 to January 13.

